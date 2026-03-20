Chuck Norris death shocks fans: Walker star's cause of death, films, jokes

Chuck Norris' death shocked his fans and celebrities worldwide.

The Walker,Texas Ranger star, 86, was admitted to a hospital in Hawaii, just days after celebrating his 86th birthday.

The star was not just part of pop culture. He was pop culture for an entire generation, and his fans and students will keep his legacy alive.

Soon after the news broke, the internet was flooded with emotional messages.

The actor's fans shared memories, clips, and even the famous Chuck Norris jokes that once made him a viral internet legend.

He represented strength, confidence, and a never-give-up mindset. Even in his later years, he continued to inspire people through fitness, discipline, and his public presence.

His family described him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who lived a life full of purpose and faith.

Cause of death

While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, the family said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Achievements

Born in Oklahoma in 1940, he served in the United States Air Force before building a successful career in martial arts.

He was a well-known figure in the American martial arts world. He earned multiple black belts across disciplines such as karate, taekwondo, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. To the world, he was a symbol of strength.

He inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives through his work, discipline, kindness, strength and consistency.

He kicked off his acting careervin 1972 with the film Way of the Dragon, where he starred alongside martial arts icon Bruce Lee.

He went on to feature in several popular action films, including The Delta Force and Missing in Action.

Over the years, he became a leading face of action cinema and later turned into a household name with the television show Walker, Texas Ranger.

Famous Jokes link to Chuck Norris

He’s best known for the internet phenomenon called “Chuck Norris facts.”

His jokes became viral in the mid-2000s and turned him into a pop culture legend beyond his films and martial arts career.

-- Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until he gets the information he wants.

--- Time waits for no man. Unless that man is Chuck Norris.

-- If you spell Chuck Norris in Scrabble, you win. Forever.

-- Chuck Norris breathes air … five times a day.

-- Chuck Norris’ tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.