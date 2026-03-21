‘Marty Supreme' to hit streaming platforms

Timothée Chalamet's acclaimed table tennis drama Marty Supreme is coming to streaming next month, with Max confirming the film will be available from 24 April.

The feature, directed by Josh Safdie, hit cinemas on Christmas Day and went on to earn nine Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best director for Safdie, best screenplay for Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, and best actor for Chalamet.

Despite a strong awards season showing, the film came away empty-handed at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, where Chalamet lost the best actor prize to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners.

Set in 1950s New York City, Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet, an ambitious table tennis player prepared to do whatever it takes to reach the top of his sport.

The film's ensemble cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler, the Creator, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley and Koto Kawaguchi.

Critical reception was strong throughout.

The awards campaign itself was not without controversy.

Chalamet's comments during a February town hall, in which he said he would not want to work in art forms like ballet or opera that "no one cares about", sparked widespread industry backlash and were referenced at multiple points during the Oscars.

The remarks overshadowed what had otherwise been a celebrated run for the film and its lead.

Marty Supreme begins streaming on Max from 24 April.