Ryan Gosling fuels ‘Ghost Rider' buzz

Ryan Gosling isn’t shutting down the flames of speculation that he may soon ride into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider.

Fresh off the New York premiere of Project Hail Mary, the Oscar-nominated star appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The host Josh Horowitz pressed him on whether he’d spoken with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige about the fiery antihero.

Gosling’s coy reply was, “Some discussions have been had. It’s a complicated situation.”

The actor has long expressed interest in Johnny Blaze, the motorcycle stuntman cursed to hunt escaped demons after selling his soul.

Nicolas Cage first brought Blaze to life in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel, while Gabriel Luna later portrayed Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a planned Hulu spinoff was shelved before production.

Marvel boss Feige previously said he’d “love to find a place” for Gosling in the MCU.

The actor now confirms that “hope is alive.”

Gosling even joked about his household’s Ghost Rider connection, noting that partner Eva Mendes starred opposite Cage in the original film, “I’m just happy one of us got to do it.”

For now, Gosling’s Ghost Rider destiny remains in limbo, but the embers are glowing brighter than ever.