 
Geo News

Ryan Gosling fuels ‘Ghost Rider' buzz

Nicolas Cage first brought Blaze to life in 2007’s 'Ghost Rider'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Ryan Gosling fuels ‘Ghost Rider buzz

Ryan Gosling isn’t shutting down the flames of speculation that he may soon ride into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider.

Fresh off the New York premiere of Project Hail Mary, the Oscar-nominated star appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The host Josh Horowitz pressed him on whether he’d spoken with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige about the fiery antihero.

Gosling’s coy reply was, “Some discussions have been had. It’s a complicated situation.”

The actor has long expressed interest in Johnny Blaze, the motorcycle stuntman cursed to hunt escaped demons after selling his soul.

Nicolas Cage first brought Blaze to life in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel, while Gabriel Luna later portrayed Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a planned Hulu spinoff was shelved before production.

Marvel boss Feige previously said he’d “love to find a place” for Gosling in the MCU.

The actor now confirms that “hope is alive.”

Gosling even joked about his household’s Ghost Rider connection, noting that partner Eva Mendes starred opposite Cage in the original film, “I’m just happy one of us got to do it.”

For now, Gosling’s Ghost Rider destiny remains in limbo, but the embers are glowing brighter than ever.

Chuck Norris suddenly passes away after health scare
Chuck Norris suddenly passes away after health scare
Zayn Malik reveals he never expected to become singer: 'A bit far-fetched'
Zayn Malik reveals he never expected to become singer: 'A bit far-fetched'
Robert Pattinson reacts to Zendaya exposing villainous side
Robert Pattinson reacts to Zendaya exposing villainous side
Timothée Chalamet left off ‘Dune 3' launch amid Oscar loss, tabloid buzz
Timothée Chalamet left off ‘Dune 3' launch amid Oscar loss, tabloid buzz
DiCaprio and Lawrence reunite for a suspense mystery, first look revealed
DiCaprio and Lawrence reunite for a suspense mystery, first look revealed
Enrique Iglesias' wife reveals name of fourth baby three months after birth
Enrique Iglesias' wife reveals name of fourth baby three months after birth
ABC risks huge setback with stalled ‘The Bachelorette' season
ABC risks huge setback with stalled ‘The Bachelorette' season
Brian Austin Green reveals hilarious truth behind his name
Brian Austin Green reveals hilarious truth behind his name