 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

In a recent clip, Jada can be seen with her shaved head pointing to a thin bald line across her head
In a recent clip, Jada can be seen with her shaved head pointing to a thin bald line across her head

Jada Pinkett Smith said she is bravely battling alopecia which caused all her hair to fall off. 

In a recent Instagram video, the actress weighed in on her battle with the autoimmune disorder which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots.

In the clip, Jada is seen with her shaved head pointing to a thin bald line across her head.

She wrote, "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!"

Jada then explained in the clip, "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,’ while pointing to the bald spot.

She continued, "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.

"But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do," Jada concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert
Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

Chrissy Teigen showers love on husband John Legend on 43rd birthday

Chrissy Teigen showers love on husband John Legend on 43rd birthday

'Nothing concrete' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lucrative Spotify deal

'Nothing concrete' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lucrative Spotify deal
Alex Rodriguez takes a dig at Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez takes a dig at Jennifer Lopez
Emma Watson, Rupert Grint share how they almost quit Harry Potter

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint share how they almost quit Harry Potter
From Meghan Markle to Alec Baldwin: Biggest celebrity scandals of 2021

From Meghan Markle to Alec Baldwin: Biggest celebrity scandals of 2021
Kylie Jenner's stalker arrested for violating restraining order

Kylie Jenner's stalker arrested for violating restraining order

Harry Potter's Chris Rankin weighs in on JK Rowling’s 'damaging' trans comments

Harry Potter's Chris Rankin weighs in on JK Rowling’s 'damaging' trans comments
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s divorce finalized after 10 years of separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s divorce finalized after 10 years of separation

Latest

view all