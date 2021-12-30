 
BTS’ Jin addresses the ‘most exciting’ gift from Chris Martin collaboration

BTS’ Jin recently wore his heart on his sleeve and weighed in on the most exciting gift Chris Martin has ever given him following their BTS x Coldplay collaboration.

The star highlighted it all during one of his most candid interviews with GQ Australia.

There he was quoted saying, "I was so happy. After our collaboration, we had a chance to see him again in the U.S."

"When just the two of us were in the studio, I said to him, 'Hey, your guitar's cool.' I mean, I'm such a big fan. Honestly, everything about him is cool. But he suddenly handed the guitar over, saying it was a gift."

He also went on to add, "I hadn't been implying anything with my comment. Even in my dazed state, I was so excited I didn't know how to respond.”

Before concluding he also added, "I was so grateful. I heard later on that he knew I was a fan. Maybe that's why he gave it to me? This is all an assumption, of course."

This comes shortly after the agency announced that Jim, RM and Suga have contracted covid-19. 

