 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman tests positive for covid-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Hugh Jackman tests positive for covid-19
Hugh Jackman tests positive for covid-19

Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently turned to social media to announce that he has tested positive for covid-19.

The actor announced the news over on Instagram with a short video announcement as well as a caption.

It read, “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

In the video the actor could also be heard saying, “Hey good morning, I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning, for covid.”

The actor even assured fans of his current health and admitted, “My symptoms are like a cold I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose.”

“But I’m fine and I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”

He concluded the note with a season greeting for fans and added, “So just wanted you to hear it from me, please stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Check it out below:

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle branded 'a woman at war with everyone' in a live TV show

Meghan Markle branded 'a woman at war with everyone' in a live TV show
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
Taylor Swift dismisses files to have ‘Shake It Off’ lyric suit dismissed

Taylor Swift dismisses files to have ‘Shake It Off’ lyric suit dismissed
Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message amid split from Kanye: 'Fear exists to make you stronger and braver'

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message amid split from Kanye: 'Fear exists to make you stronger and braver'

Britney Spears touches on ‘the awful things that were done’ by the Spears family: report

Britney Spears touches on ‘the awful things that were done’ by the Spears family: report
Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfrey's party

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfrey's party
Khloé Kardashian ‘thought Christmas would be different’

Khloé Kardashian ‘thought Christmas would be different’
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott share a special bond as parents: Insider

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott share a special bond as parents: Insider
Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed

Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed
Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson

Latest

view all