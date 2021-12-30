Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor touched upon his children Misha and Zain, that they are not really aware of what he does but celebrate his accomplishments.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Kabir Singh actor discussed his children and the value of having somebody to share life's milestones with.

He said that his wife Mira Rajput basically tells the kids that their father has accomplished something 'meaningful and he is lucky enough to have a supportive family around him.'

While recalling the time when he 'won a really big award', Shahid said, “I remember there was this one time I won a really big award, and at that time, it really mattered to me. And it felt like I had nobody to share it with.

He added, "I was alone, some people in my family were travelling, this was before I was married. So I was just riding in my car and I was like, ‘Yeh main kiske saath share karoon (Who do I share this with)?’

“My kids still don’t know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, ‘Dad finished something really important,’ and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That’s that,” he added.



On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, on the big screen.