 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Shahid Kapoor reveals his children dont know he is an actor
Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor touched upon his children Misha and Zain, that they are not really aware of what he does but celebrate his accomplishments.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Kabir Singh actor discussed his children and the value of having somebody to share life's milestones with.

He said that his wife Mira Rajput basically tells the kids that their father has accomplished something 'meaningful and he is lucky enough to have a supportive family around him.'

While recalling the time when he 'won a really big award', Shahid said, “I remember there was this one time I won a really big award, and at that time, it really mattered to me. And it felt like I had nobody to share it with. 

He added, "I was alone, some people in my family were travelling, this was before I was married. So I was just riding in my car and I was like, ‘Yeh main kiske saath share karoon (Who do I share this with)?’

“My kids still don’t know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, ‘Dad finished something really important,’ and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That’s that,” he added.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, on the big screen.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video
Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria

Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria
Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'

Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'
Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch

Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch
Shah Rukh Khan ends 2021 on work mode, poses for a picture on sets

Shah Rukh Khan ends 2021 on work mode, poses for a picture on sets
Akshay Kumar turns a poet for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday

Akshay Kumar turns a poet for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off for New Year’s vacay

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off for New Year’s vacay
Rajesh Khanna biopic in the works with Farah Khan in talks to direct

Rajesh Khanna biopic in the works with Farah Khan in talks to direct
Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office

Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office
Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note

Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note
Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife blessed with a baby girl

Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife blessed with a baby girl

Latest

view all