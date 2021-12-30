Salman Khan spotted riding auto around Panvel farmhouse: Watch

Salman Khan riding auto around Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the internet by storm after being spotted driving an auto-rickshaw around his Panvel farmhouse.

On Tuesday night, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was seen in the driver's seat of an auto in a bustling area, which appeared to be near to his farmhouse, leaving fans impressed.

In a video shared by Salman Khan fan account on Instagram, the 56-year-old actor was seen donning a pair of black shorts and a blue T-shirt.

He took off from the spot for a ride to a couple of people seated with him in the auto.

Watch:

Earlier, Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends and before the birthday he was taken to hospital after being bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel.

“A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now,” he told ANI.