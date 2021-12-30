Salman Khan spotted riding auto around Panvel farmhouse: Watch

Thursday Dec 30, 2021
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the internet by storm after being spotted driving an auto-rickshaw around his Panvel farmhouse.
On Tuesday night, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was seen in the driver's seat of an auto in a bustling area, which appeared to be near to his farmhouse, leaving fans impressed.
In a video shared by Salman Khan fan account on Instagram, the 56-year-old actor was seen donning a pair of black shorts and a blue T-shirt.
He took off from the spot for a ride to a couple of people seated with him in the auto.
Earlier, Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends and before the birthday he was taken to hospital after being bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel.
“A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now,” he told ANI.