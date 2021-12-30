Dawood Global Foundation donates 100 wheelchairs to SIUT Karachi

 
Dawood Global Foundation President Tara Uzra Dawood along with Farha Huma and Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi hands over the wheelchairs to SIUT.
KARACHI: As part of its LADIESFUND 10,000 wheelchair drive, Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) has donated 100 wheelchairs to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in Karachi, according to a statement issued by the organisation on Thursday.

Handing over the wheelchairs to the hospital, DGF’s President Tara Uzra Dawood said, "I had a dream to distribute 1,000 wheelchairs to those in need and this month, our foundation will officially begin striving toward our goal of 10,000 wheelchairs across Pakistan."

Speaking on the occasion, SIUT’s Professor of Urology Dr Altaf Hashmi thanked the Dawood Global Foundation for donating the wheelchairs to the hospital.

He said, "The SIUT is a free healthcare system in Pakistan where we provide every treatment free of cost. We have about 3,000 patients come for treatment and the majority of the patients come for dialysis.”

He said that about 1,300 patients came to the health facility daily for dialysis and these wheelchairs will help them move around.

In the statement, the DGF said that this month, the drive will cross 1,000 wheelchairs having been given throughout Sindh to the hospitals and individuals.

Next month, the drive will expand throughout Pakistan, beginning with Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it added.

