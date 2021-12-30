 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar is ‘fed up’ of ‘deluded’ actors charging 30+ crores for films

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

According to Karan Johar, actors are beyond deluded for hiking their fees without proving themselves
Karan Johar did not hold back on roasting the new crop of Bollywood actors in a recent interview, calling them out for hiking up their fees without proving themselves at the box office.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai maker said that he understands megastars charging upwards of INR 30 crores, but he is yet to understand the phenomenon with younger actors.

“What I really don’t understand is that there is a younger order, who have really yet to prove themselves at the box office. Immediately you hear 25-30-35 (crore rupees) and I’m like, ‘What are these numbers?’"

"Then you want to show that report card to them that hello, this is what you open to. This is what your film did,” said Karan. 

He also slammed actors charging more for projects at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which he said is the “worst period for cinema”.

“I am so fed up. I have seen actors’ price rise through the worst period of cinema for no reason,” said Karan, adding, “There was an X amount. Three months later, it is up here.”

The ace filmmaker went on to say, “They have gone beyond deluded; I have to tell you. We have to just suck it and work with them.”

