Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner and more who got engaged in 2021

Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner and more celebrities who announced engagement in 2021

The year 2021 marked a number of engagements of your favourite Hollywood celebrities. While some popped in the big question with an elaborate setting, others promised their forever away from media glare.

From Britney Spears to Kourtney Kardashian and Taylor Lautner, see the list of celebrities who are awaiting their big fat weddings.





Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner announced engagement to longtime beau Taylor Dome in November 2021, three years after the couple made their relationship public in 2018.

"11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true," wrote Lautner in his announcement post.

"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally.You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever."





Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got engaged in November 2021.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening." The couple had been dating for two years.





Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Actress Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers got engaged in early 2021. The news was accidentally spilled by Aaron who talked about his 'fiancee' in a live interview.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian said yes to Travis Barker in an intimate proposal around the Kardashian clan.

"Forever," Kourtney captioned the photo from 18 October around red roses. The couple announced engagement after 10 months of dating.







Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears spent the end of her conservatorship with a special announcement. The 40-year-old put a ring on beau Sam Asghari after years of dating. Britney and Sam met back in 2016 on the set of her music video for Slumber Party.