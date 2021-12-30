Train derails near Mian Channu due to brake failure

Karachi-bound Khyber Mail Express derails near Mian Channu.

Train faces accident due to brakes failure.

Driver claims he left another driver in charge who did not check train's brakes.

MIAN CHANNU: A train en-route to Karachi from Lahore derailed near Mian Channu due to a technical fault, Geo News reported Thursday.



According to the Pakistan Railways, the accident took place after the brakes of the Khyber Mail Express failed and the train went off track. However, there were no casualties.

Sources say the driver has claimed that he left another driver in charge of the train after hearing about the death of a close relative. The other driver allegedly forgot to check the braking power of the train and ended up losing control over it.

According to sources, the train stopped at Mian Channu and was diverted to the loop line, adding that a technical team was called from Multan to look into the matter.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File