Thursday Dec 30 2021
Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Pankaj Tripathi, after delivering five films in 2021 and six in 2020, is ready to take a much-deserved break
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, after delivering five films in 2021 and six in 2020, is ready to take a much-deserved break.

Talking to The Hindustan Times about constantly working throughout the last two years, Tripathi said, “Since last few years, I was on an auto-pilot mode in life.”

“Though like many other people, we all dealt with the pandemic and had our struggles. This year, too, I have been shooting all year,” he reflected, adding that he is open to the idea of reducing his work hours now.

“I realize I am doing too much work. I am planning to take a break soon, once the current projects wrap up,” said Tripathi.

The Sacred Games star revealed that he is booked for the next seven months, blaming his packed schedule on his inability to say no.

“I think it is because I am unable to say no to friends or at times, the project and role offered are just fabulous, so I don’t want to let them go. In fact, at times, I keep taking on stuff till all the dates in my dairy are booked,” he said.

In 2021 alone, Tripathi delivered Mimi, Kaagaz, Bunty Aur Babli 2, 83, and Mumbai Saga. 

