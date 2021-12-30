Prince Harry is not the only royal family member publishing a memoir in 2022

 
Prince Harry is not the only member of the British Royal Family who is due to publish a memoir next year.

According to the local media, the Duke of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth's cousin, is also writing his memoirs in which, he will be telling the inside story "behind the scenes of the world’s most celebrated family."

Reports said the memoir is due to be published next May,  just ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The book would also coincide with the arrival of Prince Harry's tell-all biography.

Commenting on the Duke of Kent's upcoming book, a senior royal expert said, "I doubt this one will trouble the Queen."

The Duke of Kent Prince Edward occupied the Queen's spot on the Foreign Office balcony during the Remembrance Sunday Service last month.


