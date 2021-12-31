 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Virginia Giuffre addresses Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has finally spoken out following news of Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

The assault accuser spoke out about her personal feelings in a tweet that read, "My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always."

She also went on to say, "Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell's abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed."

She also released a second tweet that further addressed her thoughts on the matter and added, "I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be. 2/2"

