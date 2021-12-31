Priyanka Chopra ‘ready to swing into 2022’ without Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome 2022 with smile as she delighted her millions of fans with her New Year mood.



Taking to Instagram, the White Tiger actor posted her stunning photo from her Los Angeles home to share the glimpse of her New Year mood.

In the picture, Priyanka is seen all smiling as she posed for camera on a swing with scenic view from her home.

She shared the photo with caption, “Ready to swing into 2022” followed by a victory emoji.

Priyanka shared solo pic as her husband US singer Nick Jonas was busy with his concert at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California.

Last week, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Christmas in Los Angeles together.

The couple also gave sneak peek into their Christmas celebrations on Instagram.