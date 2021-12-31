 
pakistan
Friday Dec 31 2021
FIA to compile list of sex offenders

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Photo: File
  • FIA decides to create lists of culprits involved in sexual offense.
  • Records of those accused of rape, child pornography, and filming obscene videos of women will be collected.
  • Information to help court sentence sex offenders. 

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to create lists of culprits involved in sexual offenses, reported Geo News Friday. 

Director of Operations Cyber Crime, Babar Bakht Qureshi has directed cyber crime officers across the country to compile a list of sex offenders following the passing of the Anti-Rape Act.

The director of operations stated that the records of those accused of rape, child pornography, and filming obscene videos of women will be collected, and that the information would aid the court in sentencing the perpetrators.

Apart from habitual rapists, he said, records of women who have been involved in blackmailing would also be compiled with data collected on a regular basis under the Anti-Rape Act.

The FIA has also asked police to provide a list of rape suspects.

