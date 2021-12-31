 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Friday Dec 31, 2021

Disha Patani turns a photographer for boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Maldives
Bollywood starlet Disha Patani turned a photographer for rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff as the lovebirds are reportedly vacationing in Maldives.

Tiger and Disha jetted off to the island nation to ring in New Year earlier this week.

The rumoured couple has been sharing beach pictures from Maldives on social media.

Late on Thursday, the Baaghi actor took to Instagram and shared his shirtless pictures.

Commenting on the post, Disha hinted that she has clicked the adorable beach photos.

She said, “Wow what a fabulous Photographer” followed by a fire emoticon.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Disha also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted her dazzling beach photos and a video enjoying the blue waters of Maldives.

