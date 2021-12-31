 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit a rough patch in their relationship before the big royal wedding.

In 2006, the Duke of Cambridge had promised Kate to spend New Year's eve together. The plan was that William would join the Middletons for the night after he comes back from Christmas in Sandringham.

Author Katie Nicholl in her book The Making of a Royal Romance has revealed that William cancelled his plans last-minute causing Kate to contemplate over her future in the royal family.

Katie writes: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Few weeks after, Kate and William split as per sources. However, the separations rumours were all shunned when the couple was spotted together again at an army party in Bovington, Dorset.

