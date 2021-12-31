 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

File Footage 


The royal family was left shocked to the core when it was speculated that Prince Charles has a secret brother that came from his father Prince Philip’s alleged affair.

It is said that the late Duke of Edinburgh had an affair with a Nazi soldier's German wife during the WWII-era.

Gunther Focke, in his 2005 book Tommy Boy, candidly spoke about the cruel taunts and behaviour he experienced at the hands of other children when he grew up in post war Germany as the illegitimate child of a married barmaid.

After finding out about about his truth of his father Gunther sought to be acknowledged as Prince Philip’s son but instead he was pitted with threats by the Palace.

"I don’t want to hurt the Royal family," he wrote. 

"But I need some sense of closure and I won’t get it until Prince Philip admits he’s my father."

"I even have the same ears as him," Focke pointed out on his similarity to Charles. 

"I don’t think anyone could doubt my claims once they see these photos."

The Palace has denied their cooperation in giving DNA proof and as for Philip, who died earlier this year, he was rumoured to have had multiple affairs when he was married to the Queen. 

More From Entertainment:

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?
'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit
Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding
Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams

Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams
Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?

Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?
Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral

Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral
Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter

Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter
John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof

John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof
Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be called an ‘actor’, Here’s why

Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be called an ‘actor’, Here’s why

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music
The 5 most-liked Instagram posts of 2021; Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list

The 5 most-liked Instagram posts of 2021; Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list

Latest

view all