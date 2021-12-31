Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

File Footage





The royal family was left shocked to the core when it was speculated that Prince Charles has a secret brother that came from his father Prince Philip’s alleged affair.

It is said that the late Duke of Edinburgh had an affair with a Nazi soldier's German wife during the WWII-era.

Gunther Focke, in his 2005 book Tommy Boy, candidly spoke about the cruel taunts and behaviour he experienced at the hands of other children when he grew up in post war Germany as the illegitimate child of a married barmaid.

After finding out about about his truth of his father Gunther sought to be acknowledged as Prince Philip’s son but instead he was pitted with threats by the Palace.

"I don’t want to hurt the Royal family," he wrote.

"But I need some sense of closure and I won’t get it until Prince Philip admits he’s my father."

"I even have the same ears as him," Focke pointed out on his similarity to Charles.

"I don’t think anyone could doubt my claims once they see these photos."

The Palace has denied their cooperation in giving DNA proof and as for Philip, who died earlier this year, he was rumoured to have had multiple affairs when he was married to the Queen.