Friday Dec 31 2021
Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Drama was not a word unknown to the royal family in 2021 as this year saw births, death and a lot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feud.

Take a look at some of the major events that rocked the royal family in 2021.

Harry and Meghan’s Oprah tell-all:

This one takes the cake as the most heaviest and explosive moment in royal history.

The couple had sat down with Oprah Winfrey and made some serious revelations and allegations about the Firm.

Prince Philip’s death:

Prince Philip had passed away on April 2021 at the age of 99.

His death had left a deep impact on the family and especially the Queen who was pictured sitting at the service alone wearing all-black at the height of England’s third lockdown.

Three new babies:

This year also saw the royal family welcome three new additions to the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet, in June.

Furthermore, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had their son August in February.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna came to this world in September. 

Queen's frail health:

Following the death of her beloved husband Philip, the Queen was forced to cancel multiple royal engagements due to a back sprain. 

She had missed the annual Remembrance Day services in London and COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The royal family stepped up in a bid to run things smoothly amid the Queen's health. 

