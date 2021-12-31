 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William
Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton reportedly struggled with a lot of mean comments that were thrown her way prior to her marriage to Prince William.

Royal biographer and author Andrew Morton made this claim in a documentary.

For the Netflix piece, he referenced the sneering comments Kate’s family suffered due to their status as self-made people.

According to the author, many pals from Prince William’s inner-most circle even gave the Duchess a hard time in the early days for this fact alone.

According to Express UK, in the documentary, the biographer admitted, “Kate Middleton’s parents are self-made.”

“Her mother and her mother's brother have made it from being children of council house parents, state school, to being multimillionaires and good for them. But of course, in certain aristocratic circles, that's seen as very much below the salt.”

Many times, Carole’s job in the BA was also referenced with condemnation and author Gyles Brandreth explains, “There was all this nonsense about ‘doors to manual’, this joke was made. ‘The Royal Wives of Windsor’ is available to stream on Netflix.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021

Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021
Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Foster's recent photo

Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Foster's recent photo
Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell

Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell
Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires
Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'

Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'
Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims

Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022

Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022
Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’

Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’
From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021

From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021
Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

Latest

view all