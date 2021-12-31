Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton reportedly struggled with a lot of mean comments that were thrown her way prior to her marriage to Prince William.

Royal biographer and author Andrew Morton made this claim in a documentary.

For the Netflix piece, he referenced the sneering comments Kate’s family suffered due to their status as self-made people.

According to the author, many pals from Prince William’s inner-most circle even gave the Duchess a hard time in the early days for this fact alone.

According to Express UK, in the documentary, the biographer admitted, “Kate Middleton’s parents are self-made.”

“Her mother and her mother's brother have made it from being children of council house parents, state school, to being multimillionaires and good for them. But of course, in certain aristocratic circles, that's seen as very much below the salt.”

Many times, Carole’s job in the BA was also referenced with condemnation and author Gyles Brandreth explains, “There was all this nonsense about ‘doors to manual’, this joke was made. ‘The Royal Wives of Windsor’ is available to stream on Netflix.”