Friday Dec 31 2021
Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Prince Edward is reportedly gearing up to teach Prince Harry a lesson in his royal book.

In his biography, which will be released ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all autobiography will be shedding light on his life of supporting the Queen’s public work.

A source close to the the Duke told the Daily Mail that the book will imprint the idea that those who side with the Queen are those who succeed, something which Prince Harry is said to not be doing since stepping down from his royal duties.

"Edward’s book will aim to show that the most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support the Queen and don’t compete with her."

Edward's book, titled A Royal Life, is co-written by royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

A source told the publication: "His involvement began as an aide during the first national Covid lockdown.

"Unable to carry out his official engagements or military and charity duties, the Duke had the idea to set down some thoughts about what working for the Royal Family involves.

"In that respect it is not a tell-all memoir.

"But he has talked about his father and mother and some of the recollections are very moving."

