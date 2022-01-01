 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Golden Girls star Betty White passes away at 99

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Golden Girls star Betty White passes away at 99
Golden Girls star Betty White passes away at 99

Beloved Golden Girls actress and comedian, Betty White has died just weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.

TMZ sources brought this news to light and according to their findings, the star passed away in her home just before 9:30 am this Friday.

The media trailblazer and pioneer is often lauded for her hand in reimagining the media and has had one of the longest-running careers for any female in television.

Her past work across the eight decades started back in 1939 and has awarded her the chance to host multiple shows.

She is most famously known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund in the Golden Girls sitcom that ran from 1985 to 1992.

She even has acting credits to her name, for work as the Life with Elizabeth, The Love Boat, Mama’s Family, Ladies Man, The 70’s Show and Boston Legal.

In her time under the spotlight, she has also managed to bag nearly five Emmy awards for her Primetime creations, as well as Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy back in 2012.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video
Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols addresses paternity suit

Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols addresses paternity suit
Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig

Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig
Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021

Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021
Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021
Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’

Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’
Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021

Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021
Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver

Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver
'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'

'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'
Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Latest

view all