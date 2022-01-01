 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton lauded as ‘hardest working royals’ in ‘slimmer’ monarchy

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hailed as some of the “hardest working” royals in Buckingham Palace.

This claim has been made by Canadian researcher Patricia Treble during an interview with the Daily Express.

There she claimed, "Their overall level of engagements hasn't changed much but that's actually news, as the other senior royals have experienced large drops in their tallies during the pandemic."

"If there is a theme, it would be that the Windsors are truly 'running out of royals' to sustain their pre-pandemic workload.”

"Obviously the upheaval generated by the pandemic during the last two years has meant that direct year-to-year comparisons between 2021 and pre-pandemic years can't be made.”

Before concluding she also added, “However, one could infer that trends revealed by the pandemic and royal exits are likely to continue, especially as the older working royals - the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra - undertake fewer and fewer engagements."

