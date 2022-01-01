 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew branded ‘busted flush’ in candid warning: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Experts believe the verdict handed down to Maxwell ‘does little’ to change the public perception and damaging consequences Prince Andrew is facing down the barrel off.

A royal expert brought this news to light as part of a warning that stipulates that not even winning his assault case can change the damage done to his public perception.

The expert started off by admitting to the Daily Mail, "He's a busted flush. Unfortunately for Andrew, it's no longer so much about evidence and proof, or what if anything went on with Virginia Giuffre - it's all about public perception.”

"Andrew's handling of this whole affair, coupled with his car crash Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, have made him into a toxic brand for the rest of the Royal Family.”

"Only the Queen, who has always considered him as her favourite, remains loyal, while the other Royals are keen to keep him at arm's length."

