Saturday Jan 01 2022
Betty White’s philosophy for death unearthed after passing: ‘They know the secret’

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Betty White’s personal philosophy towards death and the great beyond has resurfaced as part of an unearthed clip, which took social media by storm shortly after her passing.

The clip was uploaded to CBS Sunday Morning’s official Twitter account as part of a mourning tribute for the icon's life and legacy.

There, White took a trip down memory lane and referenced a lesson her mother always taught her.

She started by telling the host, “My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death. “She would always say, ‘Nobody knows.”

“People think they do — you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment — but nobody ever knows until it happens.'”

White on to recall at the time, “Growing up, whenever we’d lose somebody, she’d always say, ‘Now, they know the secret.”

“When I pontificate, it sounds so, you know, ‘Oh, well, she’s preaching.’ I’m not preaching, but I think maybe I learned it from my animal friends.”

Before concluding her interview White even shared a bit of age-defying wisdom that, she swears has kept her young.

As part of her personal philosophy towards anti-aging, the icon admitted, “Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself, I think that keeps you feeling young. I really do.”

