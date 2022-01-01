 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

JK Rowling 'refused' to be part of Harry Potter reunion for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter universe, has refused to be in the show's special reunion episode.

Rowling sparked rumours of a rift after she remained absent from the 20th anniversary celebration episode of the famous franchise.  Many speculated that her 'transphobic' comments in the past years made the directors 'drop' her from the show.

However, a recent article by Entertainment Weekly reveals that “an invitation was extended to Rowling to participate, but her team determined the archived comments from the writer were adequate.” 

Consequently, the only appearance JK Rowling makes in the reunion is in the shape of a 2019 recording. 

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will stream on January 1, HBO Max.

