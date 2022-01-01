Pic: Lindsay Lohan pens loving note in honor of the New Year

The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan recently left fans fawning with her candid choice of pictures for the 2021 recap.

In it, the actor could be seen with her fiancé Bader Shammas enjoying candid dates, events and family events.

Even the caption was short but sweet and read, “Happy New Year!! May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health! Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! #nye2021”.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Lohan and her fiancé made it all official back in November and became fan favorites back when they first sparked romance rumors during a John F. Kennedy International flight in New York City.

Lohan was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov but split under mysterious circumstances, after leaked photographs of their intense arguments became known.