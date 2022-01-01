 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record

BTS singer Jungkook is celebrating the New Year like no one else as his first Instagram post of 2022 became the fastest to garner one million hearts.

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria hit-maker dropped his selfie on the facebook-owned platform as he penned down a heartfelt note to bid farewell to 2021.

“The year is ending fast & we are now greeting the new year (Translated into English),” he expressed in the caption of the much-loved photograph.

The 24-year-old K-pop idol also expressed gratitude towards his fans. He added, “Thanks to many of you, I was able to spend this year happily w/o hurting my body or mind”

“Thank you so much. You’ve all worked so hard Everyone let’s not get sick but be happy,” he added.

As soon as the post was up on the platform, ARMY- group’s official fandom, couldn’t stop but shower love over the singer, making it cross the big number within two minutes.

The selfie has left behind Juliette Freire’s post with reaction from a million IG users in a record time.


