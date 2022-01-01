Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics

— AFP/File

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry marks beginning of New Year by suggesting to reduce “bitterness” between political parties.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb shares her views that country will get rid of PTI-led government in 2022.

"Pakistan will be free from high inflation, deteriorating economy, and unemployment," she says.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry marked the beginning of the New Year (2022) by suggesting that the prevalent "bitterness” between the Opposition and the government be reduced.

In order to smoothen the relations between the government and the Opposition, the minister said: “At the beginning of 2022, I think we need to reduce the bitterness. The government and the Opposition should talk about elections, politics, economic situation, and judicial reforms.”

Throwing shade at the scuffle that took place at the National Assembly on Thursday when two female lawmakers slapped each other, he wrote: “Pakistan is a great country. We should know our responsibilities. Ruckus in the assembly lowers the image of the politicians.”

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb takes a dig at PTI

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter and shared her views about the New Year and a swipe at the PTI-led government.

She wrote: “InshaAllah, 2022 will bring good days and happiness for the masses. The country will get rid of the PTI regime and the year will be of constitutional supremacy and law."

She further said that the country will get rid of the high inflation, deteriorating economy, and unemployment brought by the government.

Aurangzeb went on to say that basic necessities like sugar, wheat, petrol, and medicines will have a price reduction in 2022 and that the country will be free of the promised "tabdeeli” (change).

What happened in National Assembly?

The federal government presented the supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly yesterday, and Opposition parties staged a strong protest where they chanted slogans against the regime.

The Opposition members were protesting around the speaker's dais when PPP's MNA Shagufta Jumani was seen slapping PTI's Ghazala Saifi, creating chaos in the National Assembly.

Speaking to Geo News shortly after the incident, Saifi said that her finger has been fractured, adding that her hand was twisted during the fight.

While talking to the channel, the lawmaker said that she will take legal action, adding that she slapped Shagufta "in return as she had no other option".

