Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off

Meghan Markle once in 2016 revealed her 'unladylike' habit that she is determined to get rid off.

In her 2016 New Year resolution, which she made public in her blog The Tig, Meghan Markle shared that she she wants to get rid of the habit of constantly biting her nails.



She plans as per Mirror.uk involved: "Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year.



"The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks.

"Then there's the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires.

"I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."



She added: "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.

"My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change."

A year later, Meghan announced her engagement to Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot in 2018.