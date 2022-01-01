 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Meghan Markles unladylike habit that royals might not approve off
Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off

Meghan Markle once in 2016 revealed her 'unladylike' habit that she is determined to get rid off.

In her 2016 New Year resolution, which she made public in her blog The Tig, Meghan Markle shared that she she wants to get rid of the habit of constantly biting her nails.

She plans as per Mirror.uk involved: "Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year.

"The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks.

"Then there's the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires.

"I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

She added: "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.

"My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change."

A year later, Meghan announced her engagement to Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style
Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'

Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'
Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin
Fans call Kim Cattrall to make a Samantha Jones cameo in ‘Emily In Paris’

Fans call Kim Cattrall to make a Samantha Jones cameo in ‘Emily In Paris’
Prince Charles gives big statement amid Prince Andrew's legal battle

Prince Charles gives big statement amid Prince Andrew's legal battle
Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'
Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert
Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos

Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos
BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record

BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record
Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z

Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z
Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Latest

view all