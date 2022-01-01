 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz drops jaws in shimmery sequin outfit for New Year party

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Iqra Aziz drops jaws in shimmery sequin outfit for New Year party
Iqra Aziz drops jaws in shimmery sequin outfit for New Year party

Leading Pakistani TV actress Iqra Aziz is wishing her fans a happy New Year with a gorgeous picture of herself, with husband Yasir Hussain.

On Saturday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself in a beautiful shimmery sequin outfit.

She donned a gorgeous silver and light blue shaded knee-length dress for the occasion. The diva wore minimal makeup and left her hair open to compliment her look overall.

Sharing the picture, the Raqeeb Se actress wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year everyone. May this year be as shimmery as my dress.”

Iqra was all smiles as she posed with hubby for the camera. The two were spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party.

Earlier, the Lux Style award-winning actress dropped an adorable family picture to wish her fans New Year in advance. The image featured Iqra and Yasir, along with their son, baby Kabir Hussain.


More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar posts family picture on New Year, sends internet into a meltdown

Karan Johar posts family picture on New Year, sends internet into a meltdown
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja send adorable New Year wish from London: pics

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja send adorable New Year wish from London: pics
Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch
Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch
Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch
Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year
Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Latest

view all