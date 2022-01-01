Iqra Aziz drops jaws in shimmery sequin outfit for New Year party

Leading Pakistani TV actress Iqra Aziz is wishing her fans a happy New Year with a gorgeous picture of herself, with husband Yasir Hussain.

On Saturday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself in a beautiful shimmery sequin outfit.

She donned a gorgeous silver and light blue shaded knee-length dress for the occasion. The diva wore minimal makeup and left her hair open to compliment her look overall.

Sharing the picture, the Raqeeb Se actress wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year everyone. May this year be as shimmery as my dress.”

Iqra was all smiles as she posed with hubby for the camera. The two were spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party.

Earlier, the Lux Style award-winning actress dropped an adorable family picture to wish her fans New Year in advance. The image featured Iqra and Yasir, along with their son, baby Kabir Hussain.



