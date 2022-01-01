COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via private airlines

— AFP

KARACHI: A COVID-19 positive person travelled from Dubai to Karachi via Emirates Airline, Geo News reported Saturday.



According to the sources, the passenger was allowed to travel even after being tested COVID positive.

The passenger had tested positive for the virus at Dubai airport as well as Karachi airport. However, the passenger is now taken to a hospital for isolation, sources said.

Sindh Department of Health has forwarded the report to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).



