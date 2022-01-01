 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via private airlines

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

— AFP
— AFP
  • COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via Emirates Airline.
  • Person is taken to hospital for isolation.
  • Department of Health forwards report to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

KARACHI: A COVID-19 positive person travelled from Dubai to Karachi via Emirates Airline, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to the sources, the passenger was allowed to travel even after being tested COVID positive.

The passenger had tested positive for the virus at Dubai airport as well as Karachi airport. However, the passenger is now taken to a hospital for isolation, sources said.

Sindh Department of Health has forwarded the report to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).


More From Pakistan:

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP
Justice Isa's wife says men threatened, harassed her at home

Justice Isa's wife says men threatened, harassed her at home
Poverty-stricken mother allegedly kills three children

Poverty-stricken mother allegedly kills three children
Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics

Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations
Omicron cases: Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

Omicron cases: Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area
Sindh warns private medical colleges of action if they refuse admissions at 50% marks

Sindh warns private medical colleges of action if they refuse admissions at 50% marks
Happy New Year: Pakistani cricketers wish fans well, share selfies and photos

Happy New Year: Pakistani cricketers wish fans well, share selfies and photos
Opposition demands PM Imran Khan's resignations after govt drops 'petrol bomb'

Opposition demands PM Imran Khan's resignations after govt drops 'petrol bomb'
Wasim Akram schools youth after firing on New Year’s Eve kills boy

Wasim Akram schools youth after firing on New Year’s Eve kills boy
MPA Bilal Yasin is out of danger, says doctor

MPA Bilal Yasin is out of danger, says doctor
Rana Shamim, journalists prima facie committed contempt of court: IHC CJ

Rana Shamim, journalists prima facie committed contempt of court: IHC CJ

Latest

view all