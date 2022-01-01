 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Web Desk

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

  • Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Chitral, and other surrounding areas.
  • The epicentre was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
  • An earthquake at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Chitral, Bajaur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mohmand and other surrounding areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 5.3 on the Richter Scale.

The epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

People left their homes in panic for safer places but no loss of life and property was reported.

Meanwhile, Disaster Management Kashmir reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 that occurred at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 6:45pm today, Asian News International (ANI) confirmed.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred 84-km South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology said.

