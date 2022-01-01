 
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in IOJK

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File
  • Foreign Office says Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 210 Kashmiris in fake encounters in 2021.
  • "Indian occupation forces martyred the youth during staged cordon, search operations," it says.
  • FO also urges the international community to play its role.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) by the Indian forces in Srinagar and Kupwara.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Indian occupation forces have martyred the youth during fake cordon-and-search operations.

"Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 210 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so-called “cordon and search operations” in 2021," the statement read, adding that the military crackdown and intensified extra-judicial killings in "fake stage-managed operations in IOJK reflect the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired extremist BJP-RSS to combine in India.

The ministry said: "Burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations without the consent and presence of their families in many instances is yet another abhorrent manifestation of India's use of state-terrorism as a policy tool to suppress the just Kashmiri struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination."

The statement added that Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate notice of India’s relentless oppression in IOJK.

The ministry highlighted that India’s ongoing, systematic and widespread human rights violations in IOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir Reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute following the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region," it reiterated.

