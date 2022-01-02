 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Power tariffs likely to go up as new year rolls out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

The federal government is likely to hike up the power tariffs. File photo
The federal government is likely to hike up the power tariffs. File photo 

  • Power distributing companies approach NEPRA for increase in power tariffs. 
  • Potential tariff increase will put an additional burden of Rs17.85 billion. 
  • NEPRA will hear plea on January 12.

Following a hike in the prices of petroleum products on the first day of the New Year, power tariffs are again going to witness an increment as power distribution companies have moved the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the tariffs, Geo News reported Sunday.

Earlier, on December 9, 2021, Nepra had increased tariffs by Rs4.74 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The price of electricity had already soared by an average of Rs2.64 per unit in July under the adjustments for August, September and October. A decision is still pending on an appeal of a Rs4.33 per unit adjustment for November.

The power regulatory authority is all set to hold a hearing on January 12.

The Nepra has been sought to shift an additional burden of Rs17.85 billion onto consumers in terms of capacity charges and transmission losses. Power distribution companies sought a burden of Rs5.72 billion to be passed on to consumers under capacity charges as there was electricity in the system but was not utilised.

The power regulatory authority has also been requested to pass more than the amount worth over Rs9 billion over to consumers under transmission/line losses. Moreover, power distribution companies have demanded Rs1.95 billion under the use of system charges.

On December 31, the NEPRA had approved a 99 paisa per unit cut in power tariffs for the 4th quarter of the last fiscal year under a quarterly adjustment mechanism. The price cut will grant a Rs22.48 billion relief to the consumers, except K-Electric users.

Power companies use the mechanism of fuel adjustment charges to recover the difference in fuel cost.

More From Pakistan:

Law, justice key for development: PM Imran Khan

Law, justice key for development: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in IOJK

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in IOJK
5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP
COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via private airlines

COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via private airlines
Poverty-stricken mother allegedly kills three children

Poverty-stricken mother allegedly kills three children
Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics

Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations
Omicron cases: Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

Omicron cases: Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area
Sindh warns private medical colleges of action if they refuse admissions at 50% marks

Sindh warns private medical colleges of action if they refuse admissions at 50% marks
Happy New Year: Pakistani cricketers wish fans well, share selfies and photos

Happy New Year: Pakistani cricketers wish fans well, share selfies and photos
Opposition demands PM Imran Khan's resignation after govt drops 'petrol bomb'

Opposition demands PM Imran Khan's resignation after govt drops 'petrol bomb'
Wasim Akram schools youth after firing on New Year’s Eve kills boy

Wasim Akram schools youth after firing on New Year’s Eve kills boy

Latest

view all