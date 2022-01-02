Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son in New Year post

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February last year, shared unseen photos of the son to wish her royal fans a very happy new year.



Sharing the never-before-seen photos of son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on her Instagram handle, Princess Eugenie said, “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021.”

Princess Eugenie’s endearing post also features photos of her husband Jack Brooksbank and her grandparents late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess went on to say, “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on February 9, 2021.