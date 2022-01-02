 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son in New Year post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son in New Year post
Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son in New Year post

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February last year, shared unseen photos of the son to wish her royal fans a very happy new year.

Sharing the never-before-seen photos of son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on her Instagram handle, Princess Eugenie said, “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021.”

Princess Eugenie’s endearing post also features photos of her husband Jack Brooksbank and her grandparents late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess went on to say, “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on February 9, 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Megxit: Prince Harry 'happy' to end 'toxic' royal life with Meghan Markle

Megxit: Prince Harry 'happy' to end 'toxic' royal life with Meghan Markle
'The Proposal' featuring Betty White not available on Netflix

'The Proposal' featuring Betty White not available on Netflix

Royal fans shower love on Kate Middleton

Royal fans shower love on Kate Middleton

Queen Elizabeth announces knighthood for Tony Blair

Queen Elizabeth announces knighthood for Tony Blair
Alexandra Daddario,37, celebrates New Year with 52-year-old fiancé

Alexandra Daddario,37, celebrates New Year with 52-year-old fiancé
Victoria Beckham shares her favourite moments from 2021 in images

Victoria Beckham shares her favourite moments from 2021 in images
John Cena shares new trailer for 'Peacemaker'

John Cena shares new trailer for 'Peacemaker'
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style
Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'

Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'
Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin
Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off

Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off

Latest

view all