Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn secretly ties the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have secretly tied the knot, his New Year Instagram post has disclosed.



The 22-year-old model turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Nicola to wish their fans a very happy new year.

Posting the dazzling photos, Brooklyn Beckham called Nicola his ‘wife’, leaving fans speculating the lovebirds have secretly tied the knot last year.

He wrote in the caption, “Here we come 2022. Me and my wife are coming for you.”

Nicola, who is also an actress, dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section, saying “Love You.”

The US actress, 26 also took the Facebook-owned app and posted the same pictures with Brooklyn Beckham.

“Happy New Years. all love over here”, she said along with numerous heart emojis.

Fans and friends dropped congratulatory messages to the couple as they started speculating the lovebirds have got married secretly.

One fan commented, “Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple”.

Another said, “Exciting, wishing you both many fabulous Anniversary’s to come.”