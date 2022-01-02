Anand Ahuja showers praises on wife Sonam Kapoor’s new pictures in pyjamas

Anand Ahuja showered praises on wife Sonam Kapoor’s latest pictures in pyjamas amid New Year eve.

Bollywood power couple rang in the New Year at their home in London. The duo opted a classy yet -so-cosy look for the party.

Taking to Instagram, Anand dropped a series of photographs to share a glimpse into the couple swoon-worthy moments.

In the pictures, the Khoobsurat actor was seen wearing a copper-coloured silk outfit styled with her diamond earrings and high heels over the comfy outfit. While Anand donned a black-T shirt and a shirt over it.

Sharing the photos, Anand wrote, “In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends".

"Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter. CC @sonamkapoor @ase_msb #EverydayPhenomenal. PS how beautiful is @sonamkapoor ! PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change, ” he added.

Earlier Sonam also shared a bunch of photos from the party on her Instagram page.