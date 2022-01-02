 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-year-old son Archie is reportedly learning how to be a New Age Californian at nursery.

The school is known to teach things like "emotional literacy", mindfulness as well as how to look after the environment.

Many celebrities living in the area usually opt to send their children to the All Saints by the Sea Episcopal School however the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a less traditional route and enrolled Archie further away.

Meghan is often spotted driving her son to school as she is usually seen carrying a green backpack and a space-themed lunchbox.

A parent of one of Archie’s classmates said: “Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad. All the parents have been laidback in welcoming Harry and Meghan, without making a fuss. And to the other kids, Archie is just one of them.

“They don’t know his parents are royalty, and probably wouldn’t care – unless Meghan was a Disney princess.”

