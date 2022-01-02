 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach

Legendary footballer David Beckham and her fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham looked very loved up as they soaked up the sun on a beach during family holiday.

The former Spice Girls member cosied up to the footballer as they posed on the back of a boat. The fashionista took to Instagram on Sunday to share the amazing moments with her life partner, captioning: "I love You."

The 47-year old style queen looked smashing in PDA-filled pic, showcasing her toned beach body in a chic black tiny outfit. While David cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and shorts with a backwards cap.

In one of the photos, Victoria showed off her toned frame as she posed on the beach in a floaty black and red patterned dress.

Victoria Beckham also took to her story to share a slew of snaps from the idyllic stay in the unknown location, enjoying family fun-filled moments with her hubby David Beckham and children.

