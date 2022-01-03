‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s closest pals voice support for Sussexes: report

Some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s closest, but “unnamed friends,” have reportedly lost their patience with haters of the Sussexes.

This claim has been made by an anonymous source close to the Sussexes who addressed the unfair coverage of the couple.



The source addressed it all while interviewing with The Telegraph and was even quoted telling the publication, "Forget the fact of who she's married to: She was royalty from the day I met her."

"The way she carries herself, interacts with people, is how you would expect an actual royal to behave. She personifies elegance, grace, philanthropy."