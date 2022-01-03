 
Monday Jan 03 2022
Prince Charles true intentions for Buckingham Palace laid bare: report

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Prince Charles’s true intentions for the future of Buckingham Palace has been brought to light by experts.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim in his personal YouTube Channel.

There he was quoted saying, "Prince Charles is now warning to the idea of basing the monarchy within Buckingham Palace.”

"We know it's going to be some time before he does become King Charles but the reason for his change of heart is this.”

"He truly believes it is the centrepiece of royal life. Also, it is a centre point for the rest of the world.”

"All eyes are on Buckingham Palace when there's a major royal event which has got Charles rethinking the fact that perhaps that others senior members should be making this their more permanent home in central London."

This claim comes shortly after royal expert Christopher Warwick addressed contrary comments regarding the Prince’s intentions.

He made this claim during his previous interview with True Royalty TV and there he was quoted saying, "I can't help thinking that Charles may not come to the throne for another five to six years. Will he really in his late 70s want to up sticks from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace?"

