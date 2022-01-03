 
pakistan
Monday Jan 03 2022
Karachi to receive second winter rain spell from tomorrow

Monday Jan 03, 2022

  • Karachi to receive second winter rain spell from January 4 (Tuesday).
  • Several districts in Karachi are expected to receive light to heavy rains. 
  • Cold weather will prevail in city over next 24 hours.

KARACHI: Several districts in Karachi are expected to receive a second spell of winter rain between January 4 (Tuesday) and January 6 (Thursday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.

Cold weather will prevail in the city over the next 24 hours as the city grapples with the new weather system.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast there will be widespread rain and thunderstorms from January 4 till January 6, following the new weather system that is likely to enter the country on Monday through Balochistan.

Several districts in the city might receive light drizzle from January 4, while a strong westerly wave will hit north Balochistan on Monday (Today) before gradually spreading across central and upper Sindh and eventually across the entire country, according to the PMD forecast.

The new weather system is stronger than the previous one and districts in Balochistan are likely to face a stronger impact, stated the Director Met Office, Sardar Sarfaraz.

As a result of the new weather system, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot and other districts will receive heavy rains with thunderstorms, according to the Met office.

Similarly, heavy rains are predicted to fall in the districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, and Qambar Shahdadkot over the same time period, it added.

