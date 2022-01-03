In Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was spotted in a bright green outfit as she was clicked at Mumbai airport on the last day.

The Punjab-based Harnaz who has recently won the most-prestigious beauty title, Miss Universe 2021 looked stunning in her airport look, leaving fans in awe.

Harnaaz in a green and white satin outfit paired up with golden coloured heels.

Sandhu waves back at paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared a video of Harnaaz in which she looked quite fresh.

In the video, the 21-year-old Miss Universe donned a green and white satin outfit and styled it with golden coloured heels. She kept her hair loose and did not forget to wear her mask amid the pandemic.



She seemed to be enjoying her success and looked quite charged up when a paparazzo told her, "Ma'am, aese hi humara desh ka naam roshan karo (Ma'am, keep making India proud like this)."

To which Harnaaz immediately bowed her head in gratitude and did a namaste with a thank you.

For unversed, the 21-year-old brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years.