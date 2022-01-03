 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

In Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport
In Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was spotted in a bright green outfit as she was clicked at Mumbai airport on the last day.

The Punjab-based Harnaz who has recently won the most-prestigious beauty title, Miss Universe 2021 looked stunning in her airport look, leaving fans in awe.

Harnaaz in a green and white satin outfit paired up with golden coloured heels.
Harnaaz in a green and white satin outfit paired up with golden coloured heels.
Sandhu waves back at paparazzi at Mumbai airport
Sandhu waves back at paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared a video of Harnaaz in which she looked quite fresh.

In the video, the 21-year-old Miss Universe donned a green and white satin outfit and styled it with golden coloured heels. She kept her hair loose and did not forget to wear her mask amid the pandemic.

She seemed to be enjoying her success and looked quite charged up when a paparazzo told her, "Ma'am, aese hi humara desh ka naam roshan karo (Ma'am, keep making India proud like this)."

To which Harnaaz immediately bowed her head in gratitude and did a namaste with a thank you. 

For unversed, the 21-year-old brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years.

More From Showbiz:

How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos
Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe

Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe
‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases
A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world

Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world
Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband

Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband
Sajal Aly: 'Ahad rushed the marriage in fear of losing me'

Sajal Aly: 'Ahad rushed the marriage in fear of losing me'

Anand Ahuja showers praise on wife Sonam Kapoor’s new pictures in pyjamas

Anand Ahuja showers praise on wife Sonam Kapoor’s new pictures in pyjamas
Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble after marriage to Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble after marriage to Katrina Kaif?

Latest

view all