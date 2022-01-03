 
Monday Jan 03 2022
Priyanka Chopra feels in 'heaven' with husband Nick Jonas, shares stunning photos

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Priyanka Chopra feels in 'heaven' with husband Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband US singer Nick Jonas enjoyed some romantic moments together on a yacht to welcome the new year.

Priyanka shared a glimpse of her new year celebrations, leaving millions of fans swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the White Tiger actor delighted her fans with dazzling photos from the new year celebrations.

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen enjoying some romantic moments together on the yacht.

She posted the pictures with caption, “Photo dump. So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear.”

Priyanka, who recently returned to US from London, had even added the location as ‘Heaven’ with a smile emoji.

Commenting on the post, the This Is Heaven singer dropped a heart emoji to shower love on Priyanka.

The endearing post has garnered millions views within no time.


