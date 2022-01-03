Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

The actor expressed hope for the new year to be filled with joyous moments

Alec Baldwin came forth reflecting on the year that was 2021 for him and his family, after the tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchin's death.

Marking the start of 2022, the actor expressed hope for the new year to be filled with joyous moments.

Posting a 13-minute video to Instagram on New Year's Day, Baldwin spoke directly to the camera and shared his hopes for the coming year amid the ongoing fallout from the tragic Rust shooting.

He captioned the clip, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us."

"I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said.

"I'm not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible."

He added, "This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do."

Baldwin then shared his goals for 2022, "But the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me," he explained.

"I've been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that's what I want," continued the actor.