How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

The actor informed his fans that he has tested positive for the virus

John Abraham and his family are in quarantine after contracting COVID-19, Indian media reported.

In a new post on Instagram, the actor informed his fans that he has tested positive for the virus.

“I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," Abraham's note read.

The actor made headlines a few days ago after deleting all his posts on Instagram.

However, he recently posted the teaser from his upcoming movie Attack on his Instagram handle amid all the buzz.



Earlier, stars like Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor also revealed that they were battling COVID-19.