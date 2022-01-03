Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet will likely to meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla this spring, according to media reports.



According to royal expert Russell Myers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to UK in the spring as Prince Harry will attend the Invictus games, taking place between May 29 and June 5 in northern Europe, the Express UK reported.

He further said that Prince Harry is expected to attend the games with his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet in the Netherlands.

The royal expert also believes that if the Duke attends the Invictus games, he is likely to go and visit his royal family as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second baby Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June last year. She has yet to meet any of the royal family members including her grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, and great-grandmother, the Queen.

The games were founded by Prince Harry himself to support sick and injured military personnel.